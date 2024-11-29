13.9 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 29 November 2024
Italy's news in English
News Culture

Italy honours opera composer Puccini 100 years after his death

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italy celebrates the legacy of Giacomo Puccini, one of the most acclaimed Italian opera composers of all time, who died on this day in 1924.

Italy is staging a series of special events on Friday to mark the centenary of the death of the great Italian composer Giacomo Puccini, known worldwide for operas such as Tosca and Turandot.

One century after his death in Brussels aged 65 on 29 November 1924, productions of the composer's beloved operas will be performed in Italy and in opera houses around the world.

Italy is releasing commemorative coins and stamps in homage to Puccini whose other great works include La Bohème, Madama Butterfly, La fanciulla del West and Manon Lescaut.

Italy's anniversary celebrations are centred in the Tuscan town of Lucca, where Puccini was born on 22 December 1858, with a year-long festival in his honour.

The Puccini 100 programme comprises operas, talks and exhibitions, including a display of 100 original posters celebrating his work which is famed for its deeply moving melodies and dramatic storytelling.

Celebrations in Lucca on Friday include a wreath-laying ceremony at the Puccini statue and a series of concerts throughout the day, with state brodcaster RAI screening a marathon of programmes dedicated to the great composer.

