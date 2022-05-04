Rome's Night of Museums returns on 14 May

Museums in Rome celebrate Notte dei Musei on 14 May 2022.

Saturday 14 May as the capital celebrates the return of Notte dei Musei after a two-year break due to the covid pandemic

The 2022 edition of Night of Museums will include free performances of live music, concerts, theatre and dance in city-run museums, from 20.00 until 02.00, with last entry at 01.00.

Torna la Notte dei Musei il #14maggio 2022, dopo due anni di interruzione a causa della pandemia.

The popular initiative will also see some state museums , universities, academies and galleries stay open late with special cultural events.

symbolic entry fee of €1 (unless otherwise specified) however foreign academies are usually free. There is no charge for holders of the There is a(unless otherwise specified) however foreign academies are usually free. There is no charge for holders of the MIC museum pass

Visit the Ara Pacis by night on 14 May

Among the many city museums participating are the Ara Pacis, Capitoline Museums, Centrale Montemartini and Trajan's Markets, with the full programme events to published soon.

This is the 12th year that Rome has been involved in Museum Night which has taken place annually across Europe since 2005.