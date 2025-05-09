Italy's leaders react to election of Pope Leo XIV

Cardinal Robert Prevost elected as Pope Leo XIV.

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella sent his best wishes to Pope Leo XIV who on Thursday became the 267th pontiff and leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected as the successor to Pope Francis, who died last month aged 88, becoming the first pontiff from the US.

The election of Pope Leo XIV comes as the Vatican's Jubilee Year - launched by Francis last Christmas - nears the halfway mark.

In a message to the new pope, President Mattarella conveyed "on behalf of the Italian people, fervent wishes for a long and fruitful pontificate, as well as for the spiritual and personal well-being of Your Holiness."

Mattarella also noted that Italians had "experienced the pain of the passing of Pope Francis in a spirit of spontaneous and profound adhesion."

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni extended her best wishes to Pope Leo XIV too.

Noting that "in a time marked by conflict and unrest", his words from the balcony over St Peter's "are a powerful call for peace, brotherhood and responsibility", Meloni wrote on X, adding: "A spiritual legacy that follows the path traced by Pope Francis, and that Italy looks at with respect and hope."

Deputy premiers Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani added their good wishes to Pope Leo XIV on social media, both citing the pope's emphasis on peace during his first address.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri said the Italian capital welcomes its new bishop with "affection and emotion", adding that the city "is ready to continue the Jubilee with renewed enthusiasm and a welcoming spirit."

