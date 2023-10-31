20.2 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 31 October 2023
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
AOSR H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Pope Francis to visit Rome War Cemetery on All Souls' Day
News Religion

Pope Francis to visit Rome War Cemetery on All Souls' Day

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Pontiff to celebrate All Souls. Day Mass in Rome War Cemetery.

Pope Francis will celebrate All Souls' Day Mass at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery in the Testaccio area of Rome on Thursday 2 November.

The service, commemorating all those who have died, will begin at 10.00 and will be live streamed by Vatican Media.

All Souls' Day, a Catholic tradition of mourning the dearly departed, is a particularly important day in Italy when people gather to visit family graves.

In recent years the pontiff has visited several war cemeteries on All Soul's Day, including the American Military Cemetery in 2017 and the French Military Cemetery in 2021.

The Rome War Cemetery was the work of architect Louis de Soissons, who designed about 50 war cemeteries throughout Italy and Greece.

Dating to 1944, the Rome War Cemetery contains the graves of 426 war dead.

They died between November 1942 and February 1947 and hailed from the UK, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand and South Africa.

There are a number of Commonwealth war graves in Italy, all administered by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Those in Rome, Anzio and Monte Cassino are among the most important.

General Info

Address Via Nicola Zabaglia, 50, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Pope Francis to visit Rome War Cemetery on All Souls' Day

Via Nicola Zabaglia, 50, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

Aur 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Religion

Rome's Capuchin Crypt: Face to face with death

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Rome to pedestrianise Piazza Pia near Vatican for Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Rome's Miracle of the Snow in the middle of summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Festa de’ Noantri: Rome's centuries-old religious festival in Trastevere

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Pope Francis to undergo surgery in Rome hospital

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Vatican police arrest driver who rammed through gates

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

The day Pope John Paul II was shot in St Peter's Square

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

UK embassy to Holy See opens new offices near Vatican

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -