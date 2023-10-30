25.4 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 30 October 2023
Italy's news in English
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome's Capuchin Crypt: Face to face with death
News Religion

Rome's Capuchin Crypt: Face to face with death

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Skulls and bones of Capuchin friars on Via Veneto in Rome.

The vaults and walls of the crypt in the Capuchin Church of S. Maria della Concezione on Rome's Via Veneto are decorated with the bones and skulls of some 3,700 monks who died between 1528 and 1870.

When the monks left behind their old monastery to move to their new church in 1631, they brought with them 300 cartloads of bones belonging to deceased friars.

With the death of each monk over the subsequent centuries, the dead were buried in the crypt, without coffins, in soil said to have been brought from Jerusalem by order of Pope Urban VIII.

 

 

The practice involved the longest-buried monk being exhumed to make space for the newly deceased, with the reclaimed bones added to the decorative motifs on the walls of the six small rooms in the crypt.

 

Bodies typically spent 30 years decomposing in the soil, before being exhumed.

 

The Catholic order insists that the display of human bones is not meant to be macabre, but a silent reminder of the swift passage of life on Earth and our own mortality.

 

The crypt can be visited daily 10.00-19.00. Tickets cost €10 for adults and €6.50 for children aged 7-18. For full visiting information see website.

 

General Info

Address Via Vittorio Veneto, 27, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome's Capuchin Crypt: Face to face with death

Via Vittorio Veneto, 27, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Religion

Rome to pedestrianise Piazza Pia near Vatican for Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Rome's Miracle of the Snow in the middle of summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Festa de’ Noantri: Rome's centuries-old religious festival in Trastevere

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Pope Francis to undergo surgery in Rome hospital

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Vatican police arrest driver who rammed through gates

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

The day Pope John Paul II was shot in St Peter's Square

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

UK embassy to Holy See opens new offices near Vatican

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Vatican to swear in new Swiss Guards on 6 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -