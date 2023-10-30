Skulls and bones of Capuchin friars on Via Veneto in Rome.
The vaults and walls of the crypt in the Capuchin Church of S. Maria della Concezione on Rome's Via Veneto are decorated with the bones and skulls of some 3,700 monks who died between 1528 and 1870.
When the monks left behind their old monastery to move to their new church in 1631, they brought with them 300 cartloads of bones belonging to deceased friars.
Rome's Capuchin Crypt: Face to face with death
Via Vittorio Veneto, 27, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
