Pregnant woman hit by falling dog in Rome street

Rottweiler plunged around 10 metres and died from impact.

A pregnant woman was hit and seriously injured by a Rottweiler dog that fell out of a third-floor building in the centre of Rome on Friday.

The woman, a 28-year-old Italian citizen, was rushed to hospital following the surreal incident which occurred on Via Frattina at around midday.

She is reportedly in a serious condition but her life is not in danger.

The dog died in the street "after more than an hour of agony", according to Rome newspaper Il Messaggero which reports that the animal's owner is distraught and had been unaware of what happened.

The police are working to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident, with one theory being that the dog fell while in pursuit of a cat in the apartment.

Photo La Repubblica