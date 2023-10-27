20.1 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 27 October 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
AOSR H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Pregnant woman hit by falling dog in Rome street
News English news in Italy

Pregnant woman hit by falling dog in Rome street

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rottweiler plunged around 10 metres and died from impact.

A pregnant woman was hit and seriously injured by a Rottweiler dog that fell out of a third-floor building in the centre of Rome on Friday.

The woman, a 28-year-old Italian citizen, was rushed to hospital following the surreal incident which occurred on Via Frattina at around midday.

She is reportedly in a serious condition but her life is not in danger.

The dog died in the street "after more than an hour of agony", according to Rome newspaper Il Messaggero which reports that the animal's owner is distraught and had been unaware of what happened.

The police are working to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident, with one theory being that the dog fell while in pursuit of a cat in the apartment.

Photo La Repubblica

General Info

Address Via Frattina, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Pregnant woman hit by falling dog in Rome street

Via Frattina, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

AOSR H2 724 x 450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
AOSR H4 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Rome votes to grant honorary citizenship to Julian Assange

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy makes final push for Rome's Expo 2030 bid

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy Editorials

Is Italy Racist?

Margaret Kovick Margaret Kovick -
English news in Italy

Italy to draw up evacuation plan for Campi Flegrei super volcano

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Mattarella becomes Italy's longest serving president

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome seeks 100 street cleaners who speak English

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy's volcanic Campi Flegrei rocked by 4.0-magnitude earthquake

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome reopens Piazza Colonna to public after 10 years

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -