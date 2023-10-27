20.1 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 27 October 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome’s Metro C works in Piazza Venezia cause traffic chaos
News Transport

Rome’s Metro C works in Piazza Venezia cause traffic chaos

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Mayor under fire from Rome motorists as 10-year project gets underway.

Rome's mayor has come under criticism from Roman drivers over the intense traffic in the city centre following the partial closure of Piazza Venezia to facilitate works for the Metro C subway station.

In a letter to Corriere della Sera newspaper on Thursday, the centre-left mayor Roberto Gualtieri apologised for the inconvenience to motorists and commuters but insisted that the Metro C works "could no longer be postponed".

The frustration of drivers that pass through the crucial city-centre junction is compounded by the fact that the €700 million subway project is scheduled to take around 10 years to complete.

"We need adequate mobility infrastructure for a large capital like Rome" - Gualtieri told the Corriere - "The construction site in Piazza Venezia, the central station of Metro C, which we are finally completing, should have been opened 13 years ago according to the timetable."

After days of traffic bedlam, the city introduced new measures on Friday, obliging motorists coming towards Piazza Venezia from Via del Corso to turn right, moving the bus stop from Via del Plebiscito to Via Cesare Battisti, and increasing the number of traffic police on duty in the area.

During a site visit last Friday, Gualtieri said: "This phase of the construction site, with the related changes to the traffic system, will continue like this for two years, then we'll change and move on to the other side of the piazza."

The current chaotic traffic situation in the centre of Rome is the result of numerous large-scale infrastructure projects underway simultaneously, notably the Piazza Pia underpass near the Vatican, as the city prepares for an influx of millions of pilgrims for Jubilee 2025.

Photo Wanted in Rome

General Info

Address Piazza Venezia, Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome’s Metro C works in Piazza Venezia cause traffic chaos

Piazza Venezia, Roma RM, Italy

Ambrit 724 x 450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Transport

Italy faces national general strike on Friday 20 October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome to partly close Piazza Venezia for Metro C works

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Six buses destroyed by fire in Rome depot

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces taxi strike on Tuesday 10 October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Monday 9 October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome's traffic-free Sundays to battle smog

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Ryder Cup: Rome shuts Metro B1 subway for four days

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy's public transport strike on Friday postponed until 9 October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -