Rome to partly close Piazza Venezia for Metro C works

Palazzo Venezia side of piazza to close from 21 October.

Rome will partly close the central Piazza Venezia from Saturday 21 October to facilitate construction works for the Metro C subway station, in a move that will affect private traffic and public transport.

From this weekend traffic will run in a new two-way system on the Generali building side of the piazza, while the Palazzo Venezia side will be closed off for works.

Motorists arriving from Via Cesare Battisti (Via IV Novembre) can continue straight towards Via del Plebiscito (those who are authorised can also turn right onto Via del Corso) or turn left towards the Altare della Patria.

#MetroC: dal 21/10 nuova viabilità in #PiazzaVenezia



Circolazione a doppio senso consentita solo su lato palazzo delle Generali. Chiuso tratto dalla parte di Palazzo Venezia. Nuovi semafori e modifiche per fermate e bus



Infohttps://t.co/J8mXE7KVDU#RomaSiTrasforma pic.twitter.com/1X8dIQAA1I — Roma (@Roma) October 18, 2023

The construction site for the Metro C underground station in Piazza Venezia opened in June, in a €700 million project scheduled to take 10 years to complete.

The subway station will have eight underground levels, reaching a depth of 45 metres, with the first level hosting archaeological artefacts expected to be found during excavations.

For full details of changes to buses and traffic systems in the piazza from 21 October see the city's mobility website.

Photo Wanted in Rome