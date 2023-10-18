22.3 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 18 October 2023
Italy's news in English
  Home
  News
  3. Rome to partly close Piazza Venezia for Metro C works
News Culture

Rome to partly close Piazza Venezia for Metro C works

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Palazzo Venezia side of piazza to close from 21 October.

Rome will partly close the central Piazza Venezia from Saturday 21 October to facilitate construction works for the Metro C subway station, in a move that will affect private traffic and public transport.

From this weekend traffic will run in a new two-way system on the Generali building side of the piazza, while the Palazzo Venezia side will be closed off for works.

Motorists arriving from Via Cesare Battisti (Via IV Novembre) can continue straight towards Via del Plebiscito (those who are authorised can also turn right onto Via del Corso) or turn left towards the Altare della Patria.

The construction site for the Metro C underground station in Piazza Venezia opened in June, in a €700 million project scheduled to take 10 years to complete.

The subway station will have eight underground levels, reaching a depth of 45 metres, with the first level hosting archaeological artefacts expected to be found during excavations.

For full details of changes to buses and traffic systems in the piazza from 21 October see the city's mobility website.

Photo Wanted in Rome

Rome to partly close Piazza Venezia for Metro C works

Piazza Venezia, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

