Amazon plans to deliver parcels by drone in Italy

Italy chosen for Prime Air service in late 2024.

Amazon will start using drones to deliver packages in Italy by the end of 2024 as the online retail giant expands its Prime Air service, the company announced on Wednesday.

The service, which will deliver packages weighing up to 2.3 kg, is to be made available to Prime members in Italy and the UK as well as a US city whose identity has yet to be revealed.

The exact locations are set to be announced in the coming months.

Prime Air will use the new MK30 drone design, which Amazon says is "quieter, smaller, and lighter" than previous drone models.

Amazon also pledges that the MK30 will be able to fly in more diverse weather conditions including "light rain, and hotter and colder temperatures".

Amazon says it is working closely with national and international regulators to develop the drone programme which has been available for less than a year in areas of California and Texas.

David Carbon, vice president of Amazon Prime Air, said the technology was "absolutely safe" and is "hundreds of times safer than driving to the store."

Pierluigi Di Palma, president of Italy's National Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC), hailed the move as being in line with "innovation of advanced air mobility in the aviation industry", adding: "Italy's experience will be an inspiration and support for safe operations in the rest of Europe."