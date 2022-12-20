Rome installs Amazon lockers in subway stations

New pick-up points for online purchases in Rome metro stations.

Rome commuters will be able to pick up or return their online purchases from Amazon and InPost lockers installed in metro stations, the city announced on Tuesday.

The new service is already available in a number of subway stations in Rome: Valle Aurelia and Anagnina (Metro A), Termini and S. Agnese Annibaliano (Metro B/B1), Pigneto, Malatesta, Teano, Mirti and Torre Maura (Metro C).

The city will expand the initiative in the first months of 2023 when a total of 21 pick-up points will become active, allowing for the potential of 2,700 daily deliveries, the city said.

I locker di Amazon e InPost arrivano in #metro. Già attivi nelle stazioni Valle Aurelia e Anagnina (Metro A), Termini e Sant'Agnese Annibaliano (Metro B/B1), Pigneto, Malatesta, Teano, Mirti e Torre Maura (Metro C), saranno disponibili in 21 stazioni https://t.co/YvuxuC43DF pic.twitter.com/poKRiWcHJK — Roma (@Roma) December 20, 2022

The following are the subway stations where the service is already active or will soon be available:

Metro A: Valle Aurelia - Lepanto - Flaminio - Arco di Travertino - Giulio Agricola - Anagnina;

Metro B: Laurentina - EUR Fermi - EUR Palasport - Basilica S. Paolo - Termini - Castro Pretorio - Ponte Mammolo;

Metro B1: Jonio - Conca D'Oro - S. Agnese Annibaliano;

Metro C: Pigneto - Malatesta - Teano - Mirti - Torre Maura.

For full details see city website.