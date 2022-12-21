6.5 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 21 December 2022
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Santa Cecilia 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Netflix adapts Elena Ferrante novel The Lying Life of Adults into new series
News Lifestyle

Netflix adapts Elena Ferrante novel The Lying Life of Adults into new series

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Six-part series to hit screens in January.

Netflix has adapted Elena Ferrante's bestselling novel La vita bugiarda degli adulti (The Lying Life of Adults) into a six-part series set for release on the streaming platform on 4 January 2023.

The coming-of-age story, set in Naples in the 1990s, revolves around the young Giovanna who sets out on a quest to meet her estranged aunt Vittoria and unravel the web of lies around her.

Netflix introduces the series like this: "brash and bold Aunt Vittoria helps her sheltered niece experience a different side of the city, upsetting the teen's strict parents."

The Italian-language series, presented in Rome on Tuesday, was written by Ferrante with whom the screenwriters exchanged written correspondence, the only way possible with the anonymous best-selling author.

Directed by Edoardo De Angelis, the series stars newcomer Giordana Marengo (19) as Giovanna and Valeria Golino (57) as Vittoria.

"I had never thought of doing such a thing", Marengo said of her debut, telling news agency Adnkronos: "It all started because a friend of my mother's sent a photo to the casting. When they picked me it was beautiful and exciting. Valeria helped me a lot, she taught me a lot, she helped me to grow."

 Giordana Marengo and Valeria Golino in The Lying Life of Adults.

Golino said her role as Vittoria required much preparation, including mastering the character's diction, despite being born in Naples.

The series was "an ambitious challenge" said Tinny Andreatta, vice president for Italian content at Netflix, who as director of RAI Fiction had already followed the adaptation of Ferrante's L'Amica geniale (My Brilliant Friend), produced by Fandango in collaboration with HBO Entertainment.

The Lying Life of Adults is the latest in a string of original Netflix series made in Italy in recent years.

In 2021 the American streaming giant underscored its strong links with Rome by opening a base in the Italian capital, just off Via Veneto.

Ambrit 724 x 450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Rome Parade 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

What were Italy's most popular baby names in 2021?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome New Year's Eve: what to do and where to go

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Entertainment

Why do Italians watch Trading Places on Christmas Eve?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Entertainment

New Year's Day Parade in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Christmas in Rome: a quick guide

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome's best Christmas markets

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome cinemas offer €3 tickets from 11-13 December

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

In Rome, Russell Crowe 'feels like everybody's uncle'

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -