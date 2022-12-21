9.4 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 21 December 2022
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Santa Cecilia 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italian football fan convicted of groping TV reporter
News Crime

Italian football fan convicted of groping TV reporter

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

An Italian court on Tuesday sentenced a football fan to 18 months in jail, suspended for five years, for groping a TV journalist reporting live after a match.

Andrea Serrani, 46, was also ordered to pay 10,000 euros to Greta Beccaglia after being convicted of sexually assaulting her in November last year, according to Italy's National Press Federation (FNSI).

The FNSI, which was a civil party in the suit and was also awarded damages, said it would "always denounce any attempt at intimidation, threats or aggression" against journalists.

Beccaglia was reporting for local Toscana TV outside Empoli's Carlo Castellani stadium following their Serie A match with Tuscan rivals Fiorentina when one of the fans streaming past slapped her bottom.

The footage went viral and caused outrage in Italy, with the country's top football division among those condemning the assault.

ar/cw

© Agence France-Presse

JCU 724x450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Pideia 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Crime

British Embassy and Italian Police together against sexual violence

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Crime

Italy remembers anti-mafia judge Paolo Borsellino 30 years after murder

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Crime

Italy police in 18 cities to be armed with tasers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Crime

Italy frees Meredith Kercher killer Rudy Guede

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Crime

FBI joins probe into cyber attack on Rome region website

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Crime

All you need to know about the Banda della Magliana

Andrew Sagerson Andrew Sagerson -
Crime

Italy shock video of violence against prisoners

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Crime

Rome police defuse bomb in city official's car

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -