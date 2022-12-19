British Embassy and Italian Police together against sexual violence

Italian Police and British Embassy present a new guide in English for victims of sexual violence.

British Ambassador, Edward Llewellyn, and Francesco Messina, the Director of the Central Anti- Crime Italian State Police met today at Villa Wolkonsky to present a new English - languge pamphlet designed to explain essential information and protection measures for victims of sexual abuse in Italy. The pamphlet is the result of a determined collaboration between the British Embassy in Italy and the Anti- Crime Directorate of the Italian State Police.

British Ambassador Ed Llewellyn and Prefect Francesco Messina, Central Anticrimine Director



The leaflet presented this morning is intended to reach not only British citizens but anyone who, not being fluent in Italian, is able to understand English and has been a victim of sexual violence in Italy.



The guide provides the necessary information to file an official complaint with the Italian State Police and access assistance and protection guaranteed in Italy, including the so-called 'Code Red', which can make the judicial response to claims of sexual violence more effective and timely.



The aim is to provide practical information on what to do after being subjected to violence or sexual assault, including immediate answers to questions that victims may have about access to medical care and procedures for reporting the incident to the police.



Thanks to this initiative, the Italian State Police will make this pamphlet available in all police headquarters and other offices of the Italain State Police and Carabinieri, and on the institutional website www.poliziadistato.it.



For the Central Anti- Crime Director of the State Police, Francesco Messina, "the attention towards crimes against women is a priority of the Central Anti- Crime Directorate and the initiative presented today represents another step to help victims defend themselves against any form of gender-related abuse; the guide is the result of a particular sensitivity nurtured towards the victims of sexual violence, a tragic experience, for which it is necessary to minimise the risk of the so- called secondary victimisation, which can be even greater if the person does not know the Italian language and how police and medical institutions in our country work'.



The British Ambassador, Edward Llewellyn, said 'The protection of British citizens in Italy is one of the priorities of our diplomatic mission. I am very grateful to the Polizia di Stato for this opportunity, which will allow us to more effectively assist British citizens and those who are unable to master the Italian language. I would like to thank the Polizia di Stato for the sensitivity and professionalism they have always demonstrated in the handling and prevention of this vile kind of crime".

"Knowing that the police force is at our side," concluded the ambassador, "reassures us".