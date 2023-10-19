Vatican Museums to raise ticket prices in 2024

New tariffs to take effect from 1 January.

The Vatican Museums is to raise the price of its ordinary full entry tickets to €20, up from €17, with effect from 1 January 2024.

There will be no change to the reduced fare, for those who are entitled to it, neither will there be any change to the reduced entry ticket which will remain unchanged at €8.

The price hike is "strictly linked to the general increase in costs", according to a statement on the museums' website, which also said that the non-compulsory reservation fee of €5 "remains confirmed".

The Vatican Museums recently announced that it will be extending its opening hours from 08.00 until 19.00, also with effect from 1 January 2024, as part of a major shake-up of its admission policies ahead of Jubilee 2025.