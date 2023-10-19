25.4 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 19 October 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Vatican Museums to raise ticket prices in 2024
News Tourism

Vatican Museums to raise ticket prices in 2024

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

New tariffs to take effect from 1 January.

The Vatican Museums is to raise the price of its ordinary full entry tickets to €20, up from €17, with effect from 1 January 2024.

There will be no change to the reduced fare, for those who are entitled to it, neither will there be any change to the reduced entry ticket which will remain unchanged at €8.

The price hike is "strictly linked to the general increase in costs", according to a statement on the museums' website, which also said that the non-compulsory reservation fee of €5 "remains confirmed".

The Vatican Museums recently announced that it will be extending its opening hours from 08.00 until 19.00, also with effect from 1 January 2024, as part of a major shake-up of its admission policies ahead of Jubilee 2025.

General Info

Address 00120, Vatican City

View on Map

Vatican Museums to raise ticket prices in 2024

00120, Vatican City

RCC - 724x450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Tourism

Rome's Colosseum unveils new ticket system to combat touts

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Florence bans new Airbnbs in city centre

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Vatican Museums to extend opening hours ahead of Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism Top stories

Italy's Colosseum welcomes record two million visitors this summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Italy to tackle ticket scalping at the Colosseum

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Italy welcomes UNESCO decision not to blacklist Venice

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Australian tourists fined for bathing in Italy's Trevi Fountain

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Tourist damages historic Florence statue after climbing up for photo

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -