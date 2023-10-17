16.3 C
News Transport

Italy faces national general strike on Friday 20 October

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Strike to affect Italy's public transport, schools and flights.

A national general strike scheduled in Italy on Friday 20 October is set to disrupt the country's education, health and transport sectors, including rail and air travel.

The 24-hour strike has been called by numerous trade unions and will affect services provided by both the public and private sector.

Unions say the reasons for the nationwide strike include calls for renewal of contracts, reduction of working hours and a freeze on the government's military spending, among other demands.

The industrial action is set to disrupt local public transport networks in Rome, Milan and other Italian cities on Friday, as well as some high-speed and regional train services.

Rail travel

The strike will affect rail services provided by Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord, with disruption expected between 21.00 on Thursday 19 October and 21.00 on Friday 20 October.

Most rail services on Friday are guaranteed from 06.00-09.00 and 18.00-21.00, with full information available on the companies' websites.

Air travel 

The national strike also involves air travel, with some flights at risk of delays and cancellations due to a 24-hour protest scheduled from 00.01 to 00.59 on Friday.

ITA Airways says it has been forced to cancelled 20 domestic flights on Friday as a result of the strike.

The Italian civil aviation authority ENAC reminds air travellers that during strikes in Italy flights are guaranteed from 07.00-10.00 and 18.00-21.00.

The ENAC website also contains a list of international and domestic flights that are guaranteed to take off on Friday.

Local public transport

In Rome the strike will affect ATAC bus, metro, tram and light-rail services, as well as Roma TPL bus lines, with services guaranteed up until 08.30 and from 17.00-20.00.

Night bus services in Rome on the night between Thursday and Friday are also at risk, according to the capital's mobility website.

In Milan the subway will run as normal on Wednesday until 18.00, after which services are not guaranteed, and there will be disruption to ATM buses and trams from 08.45 to 15.00 and again after 18.00.

The strike could also affect kindergartens, schools, hospitals and health facilities, putting the opening of some schools at risk.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website

Photo credit: Sara Sette / Shutterstock.com.

