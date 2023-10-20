24.8 C
News Politics

Italy premier Giorgia Meloni splits from partner Andrea Giambruno

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Split follows series of embarrassing off-air remarks by TV presenter Giambruno.

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday announced the end of her relationship with television journalist Andrea Giambruno.

"My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost ten years, ends here" - Meloni wrote on Twitter - "I thank him for the splendid years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Ginevra."

"Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to take acknowledge it", the prime minister added.

The couple's separation follows a series of embarrassing off-air comments by Giambruno, 42, who was recorded making lewd, sexist remarks including a "threesome" proposal and asking a female colleague "Why didn't I meet you sooner?"

The comments were aired by Italian satirical television programme Striscia la notizia and quickly went viral.

Photo ANSA

