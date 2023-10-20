Italy premier Giorgia Meloni splits from partner Andrea Giambruno

Split follows series of embarrassing off-air remarks by TV presenter Giambruno.

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday announced the end of her relationship with television journalist Andrea Giambruno.

"My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost ten years, ends here" - Meloni wrote on Twitter - "I thank him for the splendid years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Ginevra."

"Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to take acknowledge it", the prime minister added.

La mia relazione con Andrea Giambruno, durata quasi dieci anni, finisce qui. Lo ringrazio per gli anni splendidi che abbiamo trascorso insieme, per le difficoltà che abbiamo attraversato, e per avermi regalato la cosa più importante della mia vita, che è nostra figlia Ginevra.… pic.twitter.com/1IpvfN8MgA — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) October 20, 2023

The couple's separation follows a series of embarrassing off-air comments by Giambruno, 42, who was recorded making lewd, sexist remarks including a "threesome" proposal and asking a female colleague "Why didn't I meet you sooner?"

Striscia la Notizia has published a new off-screen broadcast by Andrea Giambruno, PM Giorgia Meloni's partner.



In the recordings, Giambruno asks a female colleague if she wants to join 'our group', where 'we do threesomes, foursomes, in short, we fuck...', and in the meantime he… pic.twitter.com/PRXoPlAbyi — Crazy Ass Moments in Italian Politics (@CrazyItalianPol) October 20, 2023

The comments were aired by Italian satirical television programme Striscia la notizia and quickly went viral.

Photo ANSA