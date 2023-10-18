20.8 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 18 October 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AOSR H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome votes to grant honorary citizenship to Julian Assange
News English news in Italy

Rome votes to grant honorary citizenship to Julian Assange

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome first capital city in world to confer honour on Assange.

Rome city councillors on Tuesday approved a motion to grant honorary citizenship to imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, weeks after Naples voted to do the same.

The resolution to give honorary citizenship to Assange, an Australian citizen being held in the UK, was approved with 22 votes in favour out of 22 voters, with 34 present in the council chamber.

Rome will become the first city to award the honour to Assange who is battling extradition to the US where he is wanted on 18 charges over the release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables in 2010.

The first signatory of the motion to grant Assange honorary citizenship was former Rome mayor Virginia Raggi along with four other Movimento 5 Stelle (M5S) councillors, reports La Repubblica newspaper.

In a social media post, Raggi said that she has already initiated the procedure to formalise the honorary citizenship of Assange whose story, she said, "concerns all of us, our role as free and informed citizens and the future of our own democracy."

JCU 724x450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Italy makes final push for Rome's Expo 2030 bid

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy Editorials

Is Italy Racist?

Margaret Kovick Margaret Kovick -
English news in Italy

Italy to draw up evacuation plan for Campi Flegrei super volcano

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Mattarella becomes Italy's longest serving president

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome seeks 100 street cleaners who speak English

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy's volcanic Campi Flegrei rocked by 4.0-magnitude earthquake

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome reopens Piazza Colonna to public after 10 years

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy's Campi Flegrei near Naples shaken by 4.2-magnitude earthquake

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -