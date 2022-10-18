Rome Art Week returns for 2022 edition

Rome artists participate in 2022 edition of Rome Art Week.

The seventh edition of Rome Art Week (RAW), the contemporary art festival of free cultural events in Roman galleries and studios, takes place across the capital from 24-29 October.

The 2022 RAW programme features hundreds of events involving artists, curators and galleries, including exhibitions, studio visits and guided tours.

The six-day celebration of contemporary art organised by RAW - an independent, non-profit venture - is supported by the city of Rome.

For full details of the programe, in English, see RAW website.

Photo credit: 22Images Studio / Shutterstock.com.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77620
Previous article Naples cemetery wall collapse leaves coffins hanging in mid-air

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome villa with Caravaggio mural is up for auction a fourth time
Culture

Rome villa with Caravaggio mural is up for auction a fourth time

Italy's hidden wonders open on 15-16 October for FAI Autumn Days
Culture

Italy's hidden wonders open on 15-16 October for FAI Autumn Days

Canova: Italy marks 200 years since death of neoclassical genius
Culture

Canova: Italy marks 200 years since death of neoclassical genius

Rome celebrates Catacombs Day with free visits
Culture

Rome celebrates Catacombs Day with free visits

Rome's Cinema Barberini to reopen after two years
Culture

Rome's Cinema Barberini to reopen after two years

Vatican Museums visitor throws statues to the ground
Culture

Vatican Museums visitor throws statues to the ground

Museums in Italy open for free on Sunday 2 October
Culture

Museums in Italy open for free on Sunday 2 October

Rome exhibition charts the complex legacy of Emperor Domitian
Culture

Rome exhibition charts the complex legacy of Emperor Domitian

Italy marks European Heritage Days 2022 this weekend
Culture

Italy marks European Heritage Days 2022 this weekend

Italy cinemas offer €3.50 tickets from 18-22 September
Culture

Italy cinemas offer €3.50 tickets from 18-22 September

Rome's Circus Maximus comes to life with virtual reality
Culture

Rome's Circus Maximus comes to life with virtual reality

Rome opens Baths of Caracalla at night
Culture

Rome opens Baths of Caracalla at night

Italy opens museums and archaeological sites for free on 4 September
Culture

Italy opens museums and archaeological sites for free on 4 September

Italy museums offer €2 tickets to 18-25 year olds
Culture

Italy museums offer €2 tickets to 18-25 year olds

Rome opens archaeological dig to public
Culture

Rome opens archaeological dig to public