Rome Art Week returns for 2022 edition

Rome artists participate in 2022 edition of Rome Art Week.

The seventh edition of Rome Art Week (RAW), the contemporary art festival of free cultural events in Roman galleries and studios, takes place across the capital from 24-29 October.

The 2022 RAW programme features hundreds of events involving artists, curators and galleries, including exhibitions, studio visits and guided tours.

The six-day celebration of contemporary art organised by RAW - an independent, non-profit venture - is supported by the city of Rome.

For full details of the programe, in English, see RAW website.

Photo credit: 22Images Studio / Shutterstock.com.