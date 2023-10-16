20.2 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 16 October 2023
Italy's news in English
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
Santa Cecilia 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy extends Rome-Pompeii direct train service to 2024
News Culture

Italy extends Rome-Pompeii direct train service to 2024

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

More than 3,000 people used high-speed rail link in first three months.

Italy's state railway company will offer its direct train service between Rome and Pompeii on Sundays throughout 2024, culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano has confirmed.

The high-speed Frecciarossa service operated by Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) runs every Sunday and has transported more than 3,000 passengers since its launch in July.

Sangiuliano said the decision by FS to extend the service into 2024 was based on the significant numbers of passengers who have availed of the direct route to and from Pompeii.

In a statement on the culture ministry website, Sangiuliano said that an average of 300 people travelled on the route every Sunday, adding: "In the future, we plan to extend the service further."

In addition to Sundays, the 2024 timetable will include trips on public holidays including 1 November and 8 December, the ministry said, describing the service as part of a collaboration with FS to nurture the development of cultural tourism by promoting the use of trains.

 

 

Every Sunday the Frecciarossa service leaves Roma Termini at 08.53, arriving in Pompeii at 10.40, with the return journey departing at 18.40 and arriving back in Rome at 20.55.

Passengers can watch a video about the history of Pompeii and buy entrance tickets to the archaeological park on board before hopping on a shuttle bus to their destination from Pompeii station.

AOSR H2 724 x 450
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Mater Dei - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Culture

Rome Film Fest 2023 celebrates 18 years in the Eternal City

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy makes new home for Rome's Library of Archaeology and Art History

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Florence to reopen Vasari Corridor in May 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome seeks to link ancient sites with New Archaeological Walk

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy marks Italo Calvino centenary with special coin

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's hidden wonders open their doors for FAI Autumn Days

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome's Globe Theatre risks being demolished

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome reopens Pyramid of Cestius for free guided tours

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -