Italy extends Rome-Pompeii direct train service to 2024

More than 3,000 people used high-speed rail link in first three months.

Italy's state railway company will offer its direct train service between Rome and Pompeii on Sundays throughout 2024, culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano has confirmed.

The high-speed Frecciarossa service operated by Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) runs every Sunday and has transported more than 3,000 passengers since its launch in July.

Sangiuliano said the decision by FS to extend the service into 2024 was based on the significant numbers of passengers who have availed of the direct route to and from Pompeii.

In a statement on the culture ministry website, Sangiuliano said that an average of 300 people travelled on the route every Sunday, adding: "In the future, we plan to extend the service further."

In addition to Sundays, the 2024 timetable will include trips on public holidays including 1 November and 8 December, the ministry said, describing the service as part of a collaboration with FS to nurture the development of cultural tourism by promoting the use of trains.

Every Sunday the Frecciarossa service leaves Roma Termini at 08.53, arriving in Pompeii at 10.40, with the return journey departing at 18.40 and arriving back in Rome at 20.55.

Passengers can watch a video about the history of Pompeii and buy entrance tickets to the archaeological park on board before hopping on a shuttle bus to their destination from Pompeii station.