News Religion

Rome to pedestrianise Piazza Pia near Vatican for Jubilee 2025

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Eternal City prepares for millions of pilgrims in 2025.

Rome has unveiled plans to pedestrianise Piazza Pia, near the Vatican, as part of a major €70 million project ahead of the Jubilee Year in 2025.

A busy thoroughfare for tourists and pilgrims, Piazza Pia is located between Castel S. Angelo and Via della Conciliazione which leads to St Peter's Square.

The works, scheduled to start on 21 August, will see traffic channelled underground to link with the Lungotevere in Sassia underpass.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri hailed the project as being of "historical, urban and architectural importance, as well very ambitious from an engineering point of view", adding that it would lead to a "profound transformation" of the area.

However the planned new look for Piazza Pia has faced criticism on social media over its apparent scarcity of trees, with some commentators likening it to Piazza S. Silvestro which was restyled in 2012.

The city says that alternative traffic routes will be in place for the duration of the construction works which are scheduled to finish on 8 December 2024.

The project is one of several major schemes underway in Rome ahead of Jubilee 2025, including the upgrading of Ponte di Ferro and the restyling of Piazza della Repubblica.

For details of the Piazza Pia project and the changes for traffic and bus routes see city website.

