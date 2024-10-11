21.8 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 11 October 2024
Italy's news in English
  3. Italy protests to Israel over attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
News English news in Italy

Italy protests to Israel over attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Crosetto summons Israeli ambassador to Italy over attacks on United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

Italy's government on Thursday formally protested to Israel after the headquarters of the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission and two Italian bases in Lebanon came under attack by Israeli forces.

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni had a telephone exchange on Thursday with the commander of the UNIFIL Western Sector, General Stefano Messina, who briefed her on the "unacceptable" situation, according to a statement from Palazzo Chigi.

“This was not a mistake and not an accident" - Italian defence minister Guido Crosetto told a news conference in Rome on Thursday - “It could constitute a war crime and represented a very serious violation of international military law.”

Crosetto summoned the Israeli ambassador in Rome, lodging a strongly worded complaint to pass on to Israel's defence minister and the chief of the Israeli armed forces, that "what is happening in southern Lebanon, towards the UNIFIL contingent, headquarters and, in particular, the Italian bases, is totally unacceptable", according to a statement on the defence ministry website.

In response to Israel's efforts to move UNIFIL peacekeepers away from the border, Crosetto told reporters: "I told the ambassador to tell the Israeli government that the United Nations and Italy cannot take orders from Israel." 

Antonio Tajani, Italy's deputy premier and foreign minister, told Tg2 Post: "The Israeli embassy in Rome says that an investigation has been opened. We are now waiting for an apology and explanations from the Israeli government."

The White House said it was “deeply concerned” by the attacks on UN troops by Israeli forces which have been condemned by the governments of countries including France, Indonesia, Ireland and Spain.

In a statement, UNIFIL reminded the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) of their obligations "to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times", adding: "Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law".

Photo: Italy's defence minister Guido Crosetto at the Trento Festival dell'Economia on 25 May 2023. Credit: Pierre Teyssot / Shutterstock.com.

Smiling H3 - 320x480

