Italy faces nationwide 24-hour train strike on 12-13 October

Walkout by railway workers is one of a series of strikes in Italy in October.

Train passengers in Italy face disruption to rail services on the weekend of 12-13 October due to a 24-hour strike by railway staff, affecting train routes across the country.

The nationwide strike, called by the CUB Trasporti and SGB trade unions, is scheduled from 21.00 on Saturday 12 October until the same time on Sunday 13 October.

The strike action is set to impact regional and long-distance services operated by state rail operator Trenitalia and private rail company Italo.

The fact that the strike is scheduled at the weekend means there won't be guaranteed train services during rush-hour periods, as per the usual weekday regulations.

The reasons for the national dispute include demands for the renewal of a national collective agreement, greater rights for workers and improved workplace safety measures.

The industrial action is one of a series of strikes affecting air travel, trains and local public transport in Italy in October.

The upcoming strike comes the week after an electrical fault in Rome brought the country's rail network to its knees, resulting in delays of up to four hours and the cancellation of more than 100 trains.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.