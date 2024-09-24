Tuscany floods: Search for missing baby and grandmother

Major search operation underway for baby and grandmother in Pisa province.

Firefighters on Tuesday continued a search for a five-month-old baby and his grandmother missing after floods hit Italy's central Tuscany region on Monday.

The search, involving divers, rescue dogs and drones, got underway on Monday night after the baby's parents and grandfather, all foreign tourists, were rescued from a rooftop in the Pisa province.

The severe flooding was caused when the Sterza river broke its banks in Montecatini Val di Cecina, located about 15 km from Volterra in central Tuscany.

#Pisa #maltempo, in corso da stanotte ricerca bimbo 5 mesi e nonna dispersi per la piena del torrente Sterza a Montecatini Val di Cecina. Salvati sul tetto padre, madre e nonno, turisti stranieri. Impegnati #vigilidelfuoco con sommozzatori, cinofili [#24settembre 8:00] pic.twitter.com/ZYS9WOggck — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) September 24, 2024

The torrential rain also led to the closure of roads in Categneto Carducci and left 700 homes without electricity, Tuscany president Eugenio Giani said in a Facebook post on Monday night, addding that the area had not seen such intense bad weather "since 1928".

In recent days parts of the northeastern Emilia-Romagna region of Italy were devastated by floods, causing around 1,000 people to evacuate their homes.