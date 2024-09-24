18.8 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 24 September 2024
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tuscany floods: Search for missing baby and grandmother
News English news in Italy

Tuscany floods: Search for missing baby and grandmother

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Major search operation underway for baby and grandmother in Pisa province.

Firefighters on Tuesday continued a search for a five-month-old baby and his grandmother missing after floods hit Italy's central Tuscany region on Monday.

The search, involving divers, rescue dogs and drones, got underway on Monday night after the baby's parents and grandfather, all foreign tourists, were rescued from a rooftop in the Pisa province.

The severe flooding was caused when the Sterza river broke its banks in Montecatini Val di Cecina, located about 15 km from Volterra in central Tuscany.

The torrential rain also led to the closure of roads in Categneto Carducci and left 700 homes without electricity, Tuscany president Eugenio Giani said in a Facebook post on Monday night, addding that the area had not seen such intense bad weather "since 1928".

In recent days parts of the northeastern Emilia-Romagna region of Italy were devastated by floods, causing around 1,000 people to evacuate their homes.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling Tech - 1400x360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Building collapse in Italy kills two children, their mother and grandmother

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Storm Boris hits Italy with severe floods in north

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome's Arch of Constantine damaged by lightning

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome wildfire sends smoke and ash over city

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Body of last missing person found on sunken superyacht in Sicily

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome seeks blood donations as emergency responders fight for their lives after wildfire

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Four emergency responders seriously injured in Rome wildfire

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Divers recover five bodies from Bayesian yacht sinking in Sicily

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -