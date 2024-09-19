18.7 C
Storm Boris hits Italy with severe floods in north

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Emergency situation in Emilia-Romagna and Marche regions.

More than 1,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna amid torrential rain and severe floods caused by Storm Boris.

At least 800 people in the Ravenna area and almost 200 in the Bologna area spent Wednesday night in makeshift shelters, schools and sports centres, local media reports.

The situation was also critical in Faenza and Modigliana where rivers broke their banks, leading to flooded streets and roads blocked by landslides and flash floods.

A maximum 'red alert' weather warning for floods was issued for four provinces in Emilia Romagna on Thursday: Bologna, Forlì-Cesena, Ravenna and Rimini.

Civil protection authorities have urged residents to stay indoors and in the upper floors and to follow updates from official channels on social media.

Schools were closed on Thursday in numerous provinces of Emilia-Romagna and in the neighbouring Marche region which has also been affected by serious flooding.

In May 2023, Emilia-Romagna was devastated by floods which claimed 17 lives and caused around €10 billion worth of damage.

Photo Vigili del Fuoco

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

