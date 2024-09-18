18.2 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 18 September 2024
Italy's news in English
News Sport

Roma announce Ivan Juric as new head coach

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Ivan Juric to replace Daniele De Rossi.

Croatian football manager Ivan Jurić will replace Daniele De Rossi as head coach at AS Roma, the Rome Serie A club confirmed on Wednesday evening.

His contract runs until 30 June 2025.

Jurić, 49, has spent his entire managerial career in Italy, with stints at Genoa, Hellas Verona and most recently Torino where he completed a three-year term as manager at the end of last season.

On Wednesday morning Roma announced the surprise news that De Rossi had been sacked, just four games into the new season and only a few months after the former midfielder signed a three-year contract with his home club.

In a statement, AS Roma said the decision was made "in the best interests of the team, to get back on the desired path as soon as possible at a time when the season is still in its early stages."

Jurić will be the third Roma coach in eight months, after De Rossi took over from José Mourinho in January as interim coach before signing a three-year deal with the club in June.

Photo credit: Raffaele Conti 88 / Shutterstock.com.

