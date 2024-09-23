24.1 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 23 September 2024
Italy's news in English
News Travel

Italy airports face strike action on 24 September

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

ITA Airways cancels 28 flights due to strike action.

Air travellers in Italy face disruption on Tuesday 24 September due to a 24-hour strike by airport staff and baggage handlers at some of the country's main airports.

Wizz Air pilots and cabin crew are also set to stage a 24-hour walkout on the same day, with the airline pledging to minimise the impact of the strike and apologising to passengers for any inconvenience that it may cause.

The strike by airport staff and baggage handlers will affect airports in Bologna, Milan (Bergamo, Linate and Malpensa), Olbia, Rome Fiumicino and Venice.

ITA Airways said it has been forced to cancel 28 domestic flights on Tuesday due to the strike, including connections between Rome and other Italian cities.

The industrial action has been called by several trade unions for a number of reasons relating to employment contracts and working conditions.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

