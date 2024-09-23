Building collapse in Italy kills two children, their mother and grandmother

Final death toll of Saviano disaster rises to four.

Four people from the same family, including two young siblings, died after a two-storey apartment building collapsed in the town of Saviano, near Naples, early on Sunday.

The final death toll from the disaster included a four-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy along with their mother and grandmother, authorities confirmed on Sunday night.

Earlier that day firefighters extracted the siblings' two-year-old brother and father from the rubble alive.

The father was hospitalised in Naples in a critical condition while the boy is reportedly not in a life-threatening condition, according to news agency ANSA.

#Napoli, chiuso l’intervento dei #vigilidelfuoco per il crollo della casa a Saviano. Dolore per la perdita di 4 vite, per le quali malgrado aver dato tutto non abbiamo potuto fare nulla. Resta la gioia per aver salvato il più piccolo della famiglia e il suo papà #23settembre pic.twitter.com/KQRUNfCs3B— Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) September 23, 2024

In a post on X on Monday, firefighters expressed their pain for the four people who lost their lives but added: "The joy remains for having saved the youngest of the family and his father."

A gas leak is suspected of causing the explosion that rocked the second floor of the building which collapsed onto the lower floor.

Photo Vigili del Fuoco