Italy brings in Super Green Pass covid rules on 6 December

New covid rules will have major impact on unvaccinated as Italy brings in two-tiered Green Pass system over Christmas.

Italy's restrictions centred around the Green Pass will be tightened significantly from Monday 6 December, as part of the government's plans to stem the spread of covid-19 and to boost its vaccination drive.

Central to the new rules is the so-called Super Green Pass, a reinforced version of the Green Pass certificate that proves the holder has been vaccinated against covid, recovered within the last six months or tested negative in the last 48 hours.

Under the existing system, the Green Pass is required for a range of social, cultural and sporting activities in Italy, from dining indoors in restaurants to long-distance travel journeys. It is also mandatory in the workplace.

However when the Super Green Pass comes into effect on 6 December, it will only apply to those who have been vaccinated or recovered from covid-19.

The Super Green Pass cannot be obtained via a negative test result, meaning that the unvaccinated will not be able to access indoor restaurants, bars, cinemas, theatres, concerts, night clubs or sports stadiums after 6 December.

The measures - which prime minister Mario Draghi says are needed to "preserve normality" and "give certainty" to the tourist holiday season - will remain in place until 15 January, with the option of being extended further into 2022.

The government has also reduced the validity of the Green Pass from 12 to nine months.

In addition, the "basic" Green Pass will become mandatory for hotels, changing rooms in sporting facilities, on regional rail transport and local public transport including subways, buses and trams.

The Green Pass is required for museums too.

The only aspect that will not change in relation to the Green Pass is that unvaccinated workers may still access their workplace using the current system of getting tested every couple of days.

The move comes as mask-wearing becomes mandatory outdoors in crowded shopping districts in many Italian cities whose police are set to carry out random Green Pass checks on public transport and restaurants over the Christmas season.

With almost 85 per cent of the population over the age of 12 now double-vaccinated, the government continues to clamp down on the No Vax and No Green Pass movements, recently banning their protests from city centres across Italy.

For Green Pass information - in Italian - see Certificazione Verde website while for official information about covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see health ministry website.

Photo credit: faboi / Shutterstock.com.