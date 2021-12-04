Eitan Biran, boy who survived cable car crash, returns to Italy

Six-year-old left Israel with aunt amid bitter custody dispute.

Eitan Biran, the six-year-old boy who was the sole survivor of a horrific cable car crash in May, returned to his family home in Italy on Friday night following a supreme court ruling in Israel.

The high court of justice in Tel Aviv had rejected a final appeal by the boy's maternal grandfather, Shmuel Peleg, who is accused of abducting the child to Israel on a private plane, via Switzerland, on 11 September.

On Friday evening Eitan travelled back to Italy with his paternal aunt Aya Biran Nirko and her family, 84 days after he was taken illegally to Tel Aviv by his grandfather.

Italian news agency ANSA quoted a Biran family spokesperson as saying: "Eitan is coming home with his aunt, which is next to the house where he grew up since he was a month old, the home of his deceased parents, which is also close to the home of his father's grandparents who are awaiting his return".

Eitan - whose parents, two-year-old brother and great-grandparents were among the 14 people killed in the tragedy in Mottarone - had been placed in the custody of his aunt Aya and her family who live in Pavia, northern Italy.

However the boy became the subject of a bitter custody battle, with his mother's family insisting he should move to Israel despite having lived in Italy since he was a baby.

On 29 November the supreme court in Israel ruled that as Eitan has "lived in Italy almost all of his life" he could not be removed from his "habitual residence".

The verdict found that Italy had been chosen by the child's parents as the place to settle indefinitely: they had moved "without setting a date for their return to Israel".

Italian newspaper La Repubblica quoted the Biran family lawyers on Friday as saying: "Eitan will now be returning to his routine, all his medical, therapeutic and educational settings, his friends in the neighbourhood and at school, the community he grew up in and his beloved cat Oliver."

Photo Il Giornale

General Info

Address 27100 Pavia, Province of Pavia, Italy

View on Map

Eitan Biran, boy who survived cable car crash, returns to Italy

27100 Pavia, Province of Pavia, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76103
Previous article Super Green Pass: Italy bars unvaccinated from cinemas and theatres

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy unveils new bill to combat violence against women
English news in Italy

Italy unveils new bill to combat violence against women

Super Green Pass: Italy tightens covid rules for unvaccinated
English news in Italy

Super Green Pass: Italy tightens covid rules for unvaccinated

Rome orders masks outdoors ahead of Italy's new covid rules
English news in Italy

Rome orders masks outdoors ahead of Italy's new covid rules

Rome to light up Christmas tree on 8 December
English news in Italy

Rome to light up Christmas tree on 8 December

Italy football fan who groped reporter live on TV gets 3-year stadium ban
English news in Italy

Italy football fan who groped reporter live on TV gets 3-year stadium ban

Eitan Biran: Israel court orders return of cable car crash survivor to Italy
English news in Italy

Eitan Biran: Israel court orders return of cable car crash survivor to Italy

Italy female sports reporter groped live on TV
English news in Italy

Italy female sports reporter groped live on TV

Italy survey reveals shock attitudes to violence against women
English news in Italy

Italy survey reveals shock attitudes to violence against women

Italy makes covid vaccine mandatory for police, teachers, military
English news in Italy

Italy makes covid vaccine mandatory for police, teachers, military

Italy draws up plans to fight violence against women
English news in Italy

Italy draws up plans to fight violence against women

Italy's first assisted suicide: Mario wins right-to-die bid
English news in Italy

Italy's first assisted suicide: Mario wins right-to-die bid

Italy No Vax politician calls Holocaust survivor Segre by her Auschwitz tattoo
English news in Italy

Italy No Vax politician calls Holocaust survivor Segre by her Auschwitz tattoo

Italy debates Super Green Pass to 'save' Christmas
English news in Italy

Italy debates Super Green Pass to 'save' Christmas

Juventus and Napoli among Italy's top 10 passwords
English news in Italy

Juventus and Napoli among Italy's top 10 passwords

Rome trash workers to get bonus for showing up to work
English news in Italy

Rome trash workers to get bonus for showing up to work