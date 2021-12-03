Italy police to check for covid Green Pass on public transport

Italy considers new Green Pass e-tickets for public transport.

Italian police and carabinieri, supported by municipal traffic police, are to carry out checks on commuters once Italy's new Green Pass rules come into force on Monday 6 December.

The decision, part of a circular issued to city prefects by the interior ministry on Thursday, comes ahead of the Green Pass requirement for all people commuting on local public transport networks including bus, subway and trams, as well as on regional rail travel.

Managers of local public transport companies are also expected to assign staff, with public official status, to help check that passengers have the Green Pass, a certificate proving the holder has been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19.

Checks on public transport must be carried out in such a way as to guarantee the fluidity of the service and "avoid" possible "gatherings and any public order repercussions", according to the circular signed by interior minister cabinet chief Bruno Frattasi, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

In Rome, where the plans are currently being finalised, the controls are expected to be carried out at public transport stops and terminals as well as by 'mobile' teams on buses and subways around the city.

In Milan the checks will be conducted by a mix of ATM public transport staff, public officials and municipal police, according to the city's mayor Beppe Sala.

Some cities in Italy could avail of the support of the military however soldiers would not check for Green Passes. Instead they would assist in road checks, freeing up police to carry out Green Pass inspections, ANSA reports.

The plans come as Italy prepares to bring in the new 'Super Green Pass' rules which exclude unvaccinated people from accessing a wide range of social, cultural and sporting activities.

From 6 December, the "reinforced" version of the Green Pass will only apply to those who have been vaccinated or recovered from covid-19, not to the unvaccinated.

This means that those who are not vaccinated will no longer be able to access indoor restaurants, bars, cinemas, theatres, night clubs or sports stadiums.

Unvaccinated people who need to commute on local public transport or regional trains in Italy after 6 December can obtain the Green Pass by obtaining a negative covid test result every 48 hours.

This requirement will be in force until 15 January, and could be extended further into 2022.

Photo Quotidiano.

For official information on the Green Pass - in Italian - see the Certificazione Verde website while for official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.