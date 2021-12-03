Rome opens city museums for free on 5 December

Municipal museums in Rome open for free this Sunday.

Rome's city-run museums will open for free to all visitors - residents and tourists - on Sunday 5 December.

In addition to municipal museums there will be free access to the archaeological areas of the Circus Maximus (09.30-16.00, last entry 15.30) and the Imperial Fora (entrance from Trajan's Column 08.30-16.30, last entry 15.30).

Reservations are required only for groups of visitors by calling the city's cultural hotline tel. 060608 by Saturday 4 December.

The following museums are open for free on Sunday 5 December:

Capitoline Museums, Trajan's Markets - Museum of the Imperial Fora, Ara Pacis, Centrale Montemartini, Museo di Roma (Palazzo Braschi), Museo di Roma in Trastevere, Gallery of Modern Art (Via Crispi), Museums of Villa Torlonia, Museum of Zoology, Giovanni Barracco Museum of Ancient Sculpture.

Also open is the Carlo Bilotti Museum in Villa Borghese, the Napoleonic Museum, Museo Pietro Canonica in Villa Borghese, Museo della Repubblica Romana e della memoria garibaldina, Museo di Casal de' Pazzi, Museo delle Mura and Villa di Massenzio.

The free visits include access to temporary exhibitions with the exception of the Klimt show at Palazzo Braschi and the Torlonia Marbles at the Capitoline Museums.

The Green Pass is required to visit all museums, for full details see Musei in Comune website. Photo credit: 977_ReX_977 / Shutterstock.com
