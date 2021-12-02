Rome orders masks outdoors ahead of Italy's new covid rules

Masks outdoors in Rome shopping areas over Christmas as government debates nationwide measures.

Rome is the latest Italian city to bring in the obligation to wear masks outdoors in a bid to reduce the risk of covid infections among the crowds of people shopping during the Christmas season.

The news was announced on Wednesday night by Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri who described masks as "a fundamental tool for the prevention of infections" and urged all Romans to get vaccinated.

The measures will take effect from 10.00 on Saturday 4 December and will remain in force until midnight on Friday 31 December.

The mask mandate will apply in shopping zones in the city centre, where crowd control measures are in operation, including the streets around Via del Corso in the so-called Tridente district as well as around Via Cola di Rienzo near the Vatican.

Masks will also be obliged in other crowded outdoor locations in the city where social distancing is not possible, including shopping streets, Christmas markets and popular meeting places.

Children under the age of six, people with disabilities and those engaged in sporting activities are excluded from Rome's outdoor mask obligation.

"The main way to defeat the virus is of course vaccination" - said the mayor - "However, the presence of a still significant number of unvaccinated people and the circulation of the virus requires rigorous application of the new rules on the Super Green Pass introduced by the government, and the widespread use of the mask outdoors."

Turin mayor Stefano Lo Russo also signed a similar order yesterday, the latest in a string of Italian cities to introduce outdoor mask-wearing mandates as the government debates whether to bring in a nationwide obligation over the festive season.

The move comes ahead of the introduction of Italy's Super Green Pass rules which exclude the unvaccinated from a range of social, cultural and sporting activities, with effect from 6 December.

Photo credit: ValerioMei / Shutterstock.com.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76084
Previous article Italy approves covid vaccine for kids age 5-11

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome to light up Christmas tree on 8 December
English news in Italy

Rome to light up Christmas tree on 8 December

Italy football fan who groped reporter live on TV gets 3-year stadium ban
English news in Italy

Italy football fan who groped reporter live on TV gets 3-year stadium ban

Eitan Biran: Israel court orders return of cable car crash survivor to Italy
English news in Italy

Eitan Biran: Israel court orders return of cable car crash survivor to Italy

Italy female sports reporter groped live on TV
English news in Italy

Italy female sports reporter groped live on TV

Italy survey reveals shock attitudes to violence against women
English news in Italy

Italy survey reveals shock attitudes to violence against women

Italy makes covid vaccine mandatory for police, teachers, military
English news in Italy

Italy makes covid vaccine mandatory for police, teachers, military

Super Green Pass: Italy tightens covid rules for unvaccinated
English news in Italy

Super Green Pass: Italy tightens covid rules for unvaccinated

Italy draws up plans to fight violence against women
English news in Italy

Italy draws up plans to fight violence against women

Italy's first assisted suicide: Mario wins right-to-die bid
English news in Italy

Italy's first assisted suicide: Mario wins right-to-die bid

Italy No Vax politician calls Holocaust survivor Segre by her Auschwitz tattoo
English news in Italy

Italy No Vax politician calls Holocaust survivor Segre by her Auschwitz tattoo

Italy debates Super Green Pass to 'save' Christmas
English news in Italy

Italy debates Super Green Pass to 'save' Christmas

Juventus and Napoli among Italy's top 10 passwords
English news in Italy

Juventus and Napoli among Italy's top 10 passwords

Rome trash workers to get bonus for showing up to work
English news in Italy

Rome trash workers to get bonus for showing up to work

In Italy, debate rages over No Vax lockdown
English news in Italy

In Italy, debate rages over No Vax lockdown

Italy in shock over family killing in Sassuolo
English news in Italy

Italy in shock over family killing in Sassuolo