Italy No Vax leader changes his mind after covid scare: 'Vaccines save lives'

Anti-vaxxer changes covid vaccine views after firsthand experience in hospital.

A prominent No Vax leader in northern Italy has had a 'conversion' after being hospitalised for a week in Treviso with severe complications linked to covid-19.

Lorenzo Damiano, a member of the Norimberga 2 anti-vaxxer movement, tested positive for coronavirus after a pilgrimage to Medjugorje at the start of November, and ended up being treated with oxygen in sub-intensive care.

The 56-year-old had in the past dismissed covid as just a flu and blasted the Italian government's Green Pass regulations and its "health dictatorship" coronavirus restrictions.

However he 'saw the light' during his time in hospital, posting a video online in which he says he now "has another view of this world", adding: "I will get the vaccine as soon as I can."

“Sometimes you have to go through 'the narrow gate' to understand things as they are", Damiano said in the video, telling reporters: "Get this vaccine because it will save your life."

Photo Il Gazzettino