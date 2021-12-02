Italy No Vax leader changes his mind after covid scare: 'Vaccines save lives'

Anti-vaxxer changes covid vaccine views after firsthand experience in hospital.

A prominent No Vax leader in northern Italy has had a 'conversion' after being hospitalised for a week in Treviso with severe complications linked to covid-19.

Lorenzo Damiano, a member of the Norimberga 2 anti-vaxxer movement, tested positive for coronavirus after a pilgrimage to Medjugorje at the start of November, and ended up being treated with oxygen in sub-intensive care.

The 56-year-old had in the past dismissed covid as just a flu and blasted the Italian government's Green Pass regulations and its "health dictatorship" coronavirus restrictions.

However he 'saw the light' during his time in hospital, posting a video online in which he says he now "has another view of this world", adding: "I will get the vaccine as soon as I can."

“Sometimes you have to go through 'the narrow gate' to understand things as they are", Damiano said in the video, telling reporters: "Get this vaccine because it will save your life."

Photo Il Gazzettino
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76086
Previous article Rome orders masks outdoors ahead of Italy's new covid rules

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy approves covid vaccine for kids age 5-11
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy approves covid vaccine for kids age 5-11

Italy reports first case of Omicron covid variant
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy reports first case of Omicron covid variant

Omicron: Italy sets up task force to study new covid variant
Coronavirus in Italy

Omicron: Italy sets up task force to study new covid variant

Italian cities impose new covid restrictions over Christmas season
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian cities impose new covid restrictions over Christmas season

Italy bans flights from southern Africa over covid variant
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy bans flights from southern Africa over covid variant

Italy to offer covid vaccine booster to over-18s from 1 December
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to offer covid vaccine booster to over-18s from 1 December

Italy allows covid booster vaccine after 5 months
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy allows covid booster vaccine after 5 months

Italy Green Pass protesters attack journalist and bar staff at Rome rally
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass protesters attack journalist and bar staff at Rome rally

Italy: Sicily orders masks to be worn outdoors
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Sicily orders masks to be worn outdoors

Italy's bishops slam No Vax and No Green Pass protests
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's bishops slam No Vax and No Green Pass protests

Italy passenger with no covid Green Pass holds up high-speed train
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy passenger with no covid Green Pass holds up high-speed train

Italy regions ask for covid restrictions to apply only to No Vax
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy regions ask for covid restrictions to apply only to No Vax

Italy tightens covid Green Pass rules on public transport
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy tightens covid Green Pass rules on public transport

Robert F. Kennedy Jr slams Italy's Green Pass at Milan rally
Coronavirus in Italy

Robert F. Kennedy Jr slams Italy's Green Pass at Milan rally

Italy offers covid-19 vaccine booster to over 40s
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy offers covid-19 vaccine booster to over 40s