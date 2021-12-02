Italy's new covid Green Pass rules for public transport

Italy tightens its Green Pass rules over the festive season.

People travelling on public transport in Italy will be required to have a Green Pass from 6 December until at least 15 January as the government tightens its covid-19 restrictions over the Christmas season.

Until now the Green Pass - which proves the holder has been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid - has only been required for inter-regional rail journeys, high-speed train services, ferries and long-distance travel including flights.

However from 6 December the certificate - which comes in digital and paper formats - will be required for local public transport networks including bus, metro and trams, as well as regional rail travel.

The rules are changing as part of Italy's so-called Super Green Pass decree, which excludes unvaccinated people from accessing a wide range of social, cultural and sports activities.

From 6 December, the "reinforced" version of the Green Pass will only apply to those who have been vaccinated or recovered from covid-19, not to the unvaccinated.

This means that those who are not vaccinated will no longer be able to access indoor restaurants, bars, cinemas, theatres, night clubs, gyms or sporting stadiums.

Unvaccinated people who need to commute on local public transport or regional trains in Italy after 6 December can obtain the Green Pass by obtaining a negative covid test result every 48 hours.

This requirement will be in force until 15 January, and could be extended further into 2022.

In addition to public transport the "basic" green pass (obtainable by testing) will be mandatory for hotel guests in Italy from 6 December.

The only aspect that will not change in relation to the Green Pass after 6 December is that unvaccinated workers may still access their workplace using the current system of getting tested every couple of days.

Italian news agency ANSA reports that Rome police are set to enforce the new rules on the capital's public transport network, carrying out spot checks on commuters over the Christmas season.

For official information on the Green Pass - in Italian - see the Certificazione Verde website while for official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
