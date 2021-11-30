Italy public transport strike over covid Green Pass

Italy braced for strikes affecting bus, metro and trains on 3 December.

Public transport workers in Rome and Milan are set to go on strike on Friday 3 December in protest over Italy's covid Green Pass rules.

Employees of Rome's municipal public transport company ATAC will be striking from 08.30 until 12.30 on Friday, affecting bus, metro, tram and light-rail services as well as possibly Roma TPL bus services.

In Milan the four-hour action will involve employees of the city's ATM transport company going on strike from 18.00 to 22.00 on Friday.

Trains

Italy's state railway Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) also expects disruption to its services, from 09.00 until 17.00 on Friday.

Likewise the Trenord railway services in the northern Lombardia region around Milan will be at risk on Friday from 09.00 until 17.00.

The nationwide action was called by the UGL trade union Autoferro e Ferrovieri against the obligation for workers to have the Green Pass, a certificate proving the holder has been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19.

The decision to strike comes after premier Mario Draghi announced the new Super Green Pass rules, in force from 6 December until 15 January, which exclude the unvaccinated from accessing a wide range of social, cultural and sporting activities.

Until now Italy's Green Pass has not been required for local public transport or regional rail travel, however it will be mandatory from 6 December until at least 15 January, with the possibility that this requirement will be extended further into 2022.

Those who are unvaccinated and need to commute on local public transport or regional trains after 6 December can obtain the Green Pass by getting tested for covid every few days.

Italian news agency ANSA reports that Rome police are set to enforce the new rules on the capital's public transport network, carrying out checks on commuters over the Christmas season.

Photo credit: Francesco Cantone / Shutterstock.com.