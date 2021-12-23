Omicron: Italy records highest daily covid cases since start of pandemic

Italy set to tighten covid restrictions as number of new infections soars.

Italy's health ministry on Thursday registered 44,595 new covid infections in the last 24 hours (up from 36,293 the day before) in what are the highest figures since the start of the pandemic.

The previous record was on 13 November 2020 when 40,902 cases were reported, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

There were 168 covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while on 13 November last year they were 550.

The number of hospitalisations is also much lower in comparison to 2020: there are currently 1,023 people in intensive care while in November 2020 there were 3,230.

The news comes as the Italian government prepares to tighten its covid restrictions, with the measures set to be announced this evening, after new data shows that the highly transmissable Omicron variant is spreading rapidly in Italy.

Preliminary studies undertaken by Italy's higher health institute (ISS), announced earlier on Thursday, show that the Omicron variant accounted for 28 per cent of covid cases detected in the country on 20 December.

ISS president Silvio Brusaferro said the results confirm the "great speed" at which Omicron is spreading, estimating that it is "soon set to become the predominant variant" in Italy, as is the case elsewhere in Europe.

Brusaferro said the best measures to combat Omicron included getting vaccinated, wearing masks and keeping social interactions to a minimum.

More than 85 per cent of Italy's population over the age of 12 is now double-vaccinated, with 16.3 million people so far receiving the third 'booster' dose, according to the latest government data.

For official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry websiteCover image: Milan, December 2021. Photo credit: DELBO ANDREA / Shutterstock.com.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76210
Previous article Omicron: Italian cities cancel New Year's Eve parties

RELATED ARTICLES

Omicron: Italian cities cancel New Year's Eve parties
Coronavirus in Italy

Omicron: Italian cities cancel New Year's Eve parties

Rome region orders masks to be worn outdoors amid covid surge in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome region orders masks to be worn outdoors amid covid surge in Italy

Italy police bust fake covid vaccine scam
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy police bust fake covid vaccine scam

Covid: Italy virologists sing 'Yes Vax' to tune of Jingle Bells
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy virologists sing 'Yes Vax' to tune of Jingle Bells

Italy set to tighten covid rules amid rise of Omicron
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to tighten covid rules amid rise of Omicron

Italy records highest number of daily covid cases in over a year
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy records highest number of daily covid cases in over a year

Italy PM says covid vaccine essential to face Omicron
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy PM says covid vaccine essential to face Omicron

Italy's new travel rules require covid tests for EU arrivals
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's new travel rules require covid tests for EU arrivals

Italy orders police, soldiers and teachers to get covid vaccine
English news in Italy

Italy orders police, soldiers and teachers to get covid vaccine

Italy extends covid state of emergency to 31 March 2022
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy extends covid state of emergency to 31 March 2022

Italy starts vaccinating kids against covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy starts vaccinating kids against covid-19

US puts Italy on 'very high' travel risk list for covid-19
English news in Italy

US puts Italy on 'very high' travel risk list for covid-19

Italy No Vax dentist with fake arm gets covid vaccine for real
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy No Vax dentist with fake arm gets covid vaccine for real

Rome bar shut after owner, staff caught without Italy Green Pass
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome bar shut after owner, staff caught without Italy Green Pass

Rome bus commuter without Italy's Green Pass fined €400
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome bus commuter without Italy's Green Pass fined €400