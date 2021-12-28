Italy registers record number of daily covid-19 cases

Record numbers of new covid cases and tests in Italy since start of pandemic.

Italy on Tuesday registered 78,313 new covid infections in the last 24 hours - up from 30,810 yesterday - in what are the highest daily figures since the start of the pandemic.

There were 202 covid-related deaths reported in the last 24 hours, compared to 142 fatalities on Monday, according to the latest data from the Italian health ministry.

There were also more than one million covid tests undertaken in the last 24 hours - up from 343,968 yesterday - amid a surge in new infections driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The northern Lombardia region around Milan was the worst hit, with 28,795 new covid infections.

The news comes as the government's scientific technical committee (CTS) prepares to meet on Wednesday to review Italy's quarantine rules.

Italian media is reporting that the current seven-day quarantine requirement for fully-vaccinated people who have come into contact with a covid-positive person could be reduced to between three and five days.

For official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website. Photo credit: DELBO ANDREA / Shutterstock.com.