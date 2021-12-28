Italy registers record number of daily covid-19 cases

Record numbers of new covid cases and tests in Italy since start of pandemic.

Italy on Tuesday registered 78,313 new covid infections in the last 24 hours - up from 30,810 yesterday - in what are the highest daily figures since the start of the pandemic.

There were 202 covid-related deaths reported in the last 24 hours, compared to 142 fatalities on Monday, according to the latest data from the Italian health ministry.

There were also more than one million covid tests undertaken in the last 24 hours - up from 343,968 yesterday - amid a surge in new infections driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The northern Lombardia region around Milan was the worst hit, with 28,795 new covid infections.

The news comes as the government's scientific technical committee (CTS) prepares to meet on Wednesday to review Italy's quarantine rules.

Italian media is reporting that the current seven-day quarantine requirement for fully-vaccinated people who have come into contact with a covid-positive person could be reduced to between three and five days.

For official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry websitePhoto credit: DELBO ANDREA / Shutterstock.com.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76217
Previous article Luca: Italy's Golden Globe hopes for animated movie

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy to review covid quarantine rules amid Omicron surge
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to review covid quarantine rules amid Omicron surge

Omicron: Italy clamps down on New Year celebrations
Coronavirus in Italy

Omicron: Italy clamps down on New Year celebrations

Omicron: Italy tightens covid restrictions amid record surge
Coronavirus in Italy

Omicron: Italy tightens covid restrictions amid record surge

Omicron: Italy records highest daily covid cases since start of pandemic
Coronavirus in Italy

Omicron: Italy records highest daily covid cases since start of pandemic

Omicron: Italian cities cancel New Year's Eve parties
Coronavirus in Italy

Omicron: Italian cities cancel New Year's Eve parties

Rome region orders masks to be worn outdoors amid covid surge in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome region orders masks to be worn outdoors amid covid surge in Italy

Italy police bust fake covid vaccine scam
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy police bust fake covid vaccine scam

Covid: Italy virologists sing 'Yes Vax' to tune of Jingle Bells
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy virologists sing 'Yes Vax' to tune of Jingle Bells

Italy set to tighten covid rules amid rise of Omicron
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to tighten covid rules amid rise of Omicron

Italy records highest number of daily covid cases in over a year
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy records highest number of daily covid cases in over a year

Italy PM says covid vaccine essential to face Omicron
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy PM says covid vaccine essential to face Omicron

Italy's new travel rules require covid tests for EU arrivals
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's new travel rules require covid tests for EU arrivals

Italy orders police, soldiers and teachers to get covid vaccine
English news in Italy

Italy orders police, soldiers and teachers to get covid vaccine

Italy extends covid state of emergency to 31 March 2022
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy extends covid state of emergency to 31 March 2022

Italy starts vaccinating kids against covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy starts vaccinating kids against covid-19