Luca: Italy's Golden Globe hopes for animated movie

Cinque Terre forms colourful backdrop to Luca.

Luca, the children's movie set on the Italian riviera, is nominated for a Golden Globe in the best animated film category, ahead of the 9 January award ceremony in Los Angeles.

Produced by Pixar and distributed by Disney, the coming-of-age fantasy tells the story of Luca, a young boy experiencing "an unforgettable summer" full of "gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides" with his best friend Alberto.

The boys' fun-filled adventures are threatened however by a deeply-held secret: they are in fact "sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface."

The original animation is by the Italian storyboard artist Enrico Casarosa, from Genoa, who dedicated his first feature film as a director to his childhood holidays in Liguria.

Casarosa was nominated for an Oscar for the animated short film La Luna in 2012 and is best known for his work on movies such as Cars, Coco, Up and Ratatouille.

Italy's other interest in the Golden Globes includes The Hand of God (È stata la mano di Dio) by Paolo Sorrentino, nominated for best foreign film.

In addition, Lady Gaga is up for a best actress award for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's movie House of Gucci which was filmed in Italy earlier this year.

