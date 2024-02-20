The Bar San Callisto experience

Whether you are looking for an enjoyable time, a sense of community, or just an affordable drink in this economy, there is one bar that is a must if you are in the Trastevere area.

Tucked away in the heart of Rome's most vibrant neighborhood lies a favorite amongst many. A place where all are welcome no matter your status, wealth, or background. Many know and love it as Bar San Calisto.

Marcello Forti is the man behind the operation. Forti had always worked in the service industry doing various jobs but wanted to do something more. The original bar had gone up for sale in the 1960s, and Forti saw an opportunity and ran with it. This now-iconic meeting spot has been serving up drinks hot, cold, and their specialty, coffee granita with panna since 1969.

With the popularity of the Trastevere neighborhood ramping up in the past few years, it has undergone many changes, only a few staying true to its Italian roots. A neighborhood that was once for the working class and enjoyed by mainly locals has found itself surrounded by new hipster bars and restaurants popping up on many corners.

Due to the vast change, many have decided to move elsewhere. While some locals have moved on to other neighborhoods, some things never change, and that is their loyalty to a business. Those who stayed true to tradition is a business supported for life; Bar San Calisto is a prime example.

Due to the loyalty of locals of all ages, university students, and people visiting Trastevere, this well-known meeting spot can be found right off Piazza Santa Maria. While it may seem full during the day and night, do not let that steer you away. With over 50 years of business under the bar’s belt, the reason for the community's strong loyalty lies in its consistency and originality. The prices have stayed at the original price point through the years, which is quite refreshing to see these days. Along with its original look that has not changed since it opened.

Bar San Calisto is a place where you could meet at any time of the day. Want to grab un caffe and a cornetto? You can. Do you need a midday spritz for €3.50, and the kids want delicious gelato? Go ahead. Or do you just want to finish the night off after work with a €1.50 beer? You know where to go now.

With inflation and fast-changing environments all around, it feels like a breath of fresh air when you walk into Bar San Calisto. It feels as if you walked back in time to 1969, which some may say were the good old days. This is the neighborhood bar.

A home for locals and foreigners alike can find this feeling just walking near the bar, but once you step foot into it, you are now a part of the San Calisto experience and family that will continue for years to come.