29.8 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 07 June 2024
Italy's news in English
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy celebrates opera singing with gala concert in Verona Arena
News Culture

Italy celebrates opera singing with gala concert in Verona Arena

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Opera stars sing in world's largest open-air theatre.

Italy is to stage a gala concert at the Verona Arena on Friday night to celebrate the inclusion of Italian opera singing on the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The concert, organised by Italy's culture ministry, will feature some of the world's greatest opera singers including Anna Netrebko, Jonas Kaufmann and Eleonora Buratto, alongside dancers Roberto Bolle and Nicoletta Manni.

Riccardo Muti will conduct 160 orchestra musicians and more than 300 choristers from prestigious Italian institutes performing arias from Guglielmo Tell, Norma, Nabucco, Macbeth, Mephistopheles and Manon Lescaut.

The evening will also feature performances of some of the most famous opera pieces by famed Italian composers Puccini, Rossini, Bellini, Donizetti, Verdi, Mascagni, Leoncavallo and Giordano.

The star-studded event in the ancient Roman arena, the largest open-air theatre in the world, will be broadcast live worldwide by Italian state broadcaster RAI from 20.30.

For full details see the culture ministry website.

General Info

Address P.za Brà, 1, 37121 Verona VR, Italy

View on Map

Italy celebrates opera singing with gala concert in Verona Arena

P.za Brà, 1, 37121 Verona VR, Italy

JCU 724x450
AUR Summer 24 - 1920 x 190
AUR Summer 24 - 1920 x 190
AUR Summer 24 - 1920 x 190
Smiling H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling Tech - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Culture

Rome opera house stages Caracalla Festival 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome's best concerts this summer: a quick guide

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's museums free for Festa della Repubblica on 2 June

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

US returns €60 million worth of looted antiquities to Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Street artists breathe new life into ancient Italian village

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Siena Cathedral unveils stunning mosaic floors this summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Barberini Bees and Bernini: a Roman story

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome revives Villa Aldobrandini with major restoration project

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -