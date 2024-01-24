6.7 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 24 January 2024
Italy's news in English
News Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on Wednesday 24 January

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Strike to affect local public transport services in Italy.

Commuters in Rome and other cities across Italy face disruption to local public transport services on Wednesday 24 January due to a nationwide 24-hour strike.

The industrial dispute, called by the USB and Cobas trade unions representing public transport workers, will affect bus, subway and tram services, with strike timetables varying from city to city.

In Rome the strike is set to affect ATAC and Roma TPL services from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until the end of service, according to the capital's mobility website.

Disruption is also expected on some regional coach services provided by Cotral in the greater Rome area, however the strike will not affect Trenitalia whose trains will operate as normal.

The reason for the strike is centred on various issues including renewal of contracts and safety in the workplace.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Stefano Chiacchiarini '74 / Shutterstock.com.

