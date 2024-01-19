Italy faces series of transport strikes on 23-24 January

Strikes to hit public transport, taxis and air travel.

Italy faces a series of national and local strikes affecting public transport services, taxis and airports in Italian cities on Tuesday 23 and Wednesday 24 January.

Taxi drivers will stage a 24-hour strike in Rome on Tuesday, called by the USB trade union, in protest over an increase in taxi licences and the alleged advantage of multinationals.

On Wednesday, a nationwide 24-hour strike called by trade unions USB and Cobas will affect local public transport services across Italy, with strike timetables varying from city to city.

The reason for the strike is centred on issues including renewal of contracts and safety in the workplace.

In Rome the strike is set to affect bus, tram, subway and light-rail services operated by ATAC and Roma TPL, from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until the end of service, according to the capital's mobility website.

Services operated by Milan public transport provider ATM are at risk from 08.45 to 15.00 and after 18.00, while in Naples the strike will affect public transport services from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until the end of service, according to the ANM website.

Also on Wednesday, air traffic controllers in airports around the country are scheduled to strike from 13.00 to 17.00, with disruption to flights expected.

The nationwide strike has been called by the Filt-Gcil, UILT and UIL trade unions, in addition to individual strikes at airports in Bologna, Brindisi and Verona, also scheduled from 13.00 to 17.00.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.