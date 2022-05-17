Italy's wolf population rises to 3,300

There are around 3,300 wolves in Italy according to ISPRA report.

Italy's wolf population has grown to an estimated 3,300 animals living in the wild, according to a study by the Italian Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA).

The most significant increase was recorded in the Alps which is home to 950 wolves, with around 2,400 animals distributed across the centre-south of Italy.

The data used in the ISPRA report, commissioned by Italy's ministry of ecological transition, was gathered between 2020 and 2021.

There were more than 3,000 people involved in the project, including experts, trained volunteers and the staff of wildlife parks.

In addition to analysing and documenting wolf tracks, droppings and carcasses of prey, researchers took thousands of photographs of wolves using hidden camera traps.

Wolves have been protected in Italy since 1971 when the species faced extinction after dwindling to fewer than 100 animals.