Rome mayor wants subway to stay open 24 hours at weekends

Underground in Rome currently closes at 01.30 at weekends and 23.30 on weekdays.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri said he wants the city's subway system to run all night at weekends and to extend its opening hours during the week.

The centre-left mayor made his remarks during an interview with the Radio Capital programme The Breakfast Club on Tuesday.

Gualtieri said his administration inherited a metro network "without maintenance for years", stressing that the current early closures were necessary for ongoing works.

The mayor added that the city is working to improve the electric scooter situation in Rome.

Extending the metro's opening hours was part of Gualtieri's election manifesto ahead of his election in October.

The city's underground network runs each day from 05.30 until 23.30, staying open until 01.30 on Friday and Saturday.

Photo Metropolitana di Roma

