Rome's Spanish Steps to host Valentino fashion show

Valentino to restore Roman mosaic at Baths of Caracalla.
Luxury fashion house Valentino will showcase its autumn-winter 2022-23 collection at the Spanish Steps in Rome on 8 July.
The grand event, organised in collaboration with the city, will see a 600-m catwalk set up between Piazza di Spagna, Trinità dei Monti, Piazza Mignanelli and Via Gregoriana, an area synonymous with the fashion house founded by Valentino Garavani in 1960.
The city will celebrate the fashion show by decorating streets and bridges in the historic centre with banners in homage to Valentino, in addition to a poster campaign on buses and subways.
In return Valentino will sponsor the restoration of a Roman mosaic at the Baths of Caracalla and donate new palm trees to be planted in Piazza di Spagna, to replace those destroyed by palm weevils, according to a statement from the city.
"Rome is a candidate to become one of the fashion capitals of the world again, a record that is in the city's DNA", said mayor Roberto Gualtieri. "We want to relaunch and invest in the sector. With this event we aim to make Rome a capital of fashion all year round."
