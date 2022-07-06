Rome shuts streets for Angelina Jolie movie

Filming for Without Blood taking place in Rome from 6-9 July.

Rome is to close several streets in the city centre this week to allow for the filming of Angelina Jolie's new movie Without Blood.

Filming will take place in the area around the central Via del Corso ane Piazza del Popolo, as well as the Flaminio district, between Wednesday evening and Saturday, Fanpage reports.

This will lead to parking and traffic disruption, restricted access for pedestrians in some areas of the centre, and the re-routing of several city buses.

Jolie’s latest film, starring Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir, is based on the international-bestselling novel by Italian writer Alessandro Baricco.

The Hollywood star was in Rome earlier this year when she visited Ukrainian children being treated at the Vatican-run Bambino Gesù hospital.