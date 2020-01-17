English speaking doctors in Rome

Find a top doctor in the Rome Metro Area- from oncologists to pediatricians, dermatologists to surgeons. The clinics listed here will assist you in accessing english- speaking medical providers. For specific needs, we have also added recommendations in various categories.

Clinics

Mater Dei. Located in the Parioli neighborhood, this large, private clinic provides 24 hour health services, maternity care, and lab work. Check their website for information on their insurance agreements. Via Antonio Bertoloni 34.

Paideia. This private clinic in Parioli offers specialist services, including outpatient surgery. Find information about their insurance agreements on their website. Via Vincenzo Tiberio 46.

UPMC Salvator Mundi. Situated at the top of the Gianicolo Hill, this private healthcare facility also offers emergency first- aid services. Viale delle Mura Gianicolensi 67.

Campus Bio-medico University Hospital. The facility, located near Eur, provides health care under the National Health Service as well as privately. They also have a radiation and oncology hub in the Prenestino area. Via Álvaro del Portillo 200.

Child Psychology

Centro Sinapsy. A center for neurology and cognitive rehabilitation that provides diagnostics, occupational therapy, and psychotherapy, with a focus on children. They also offer tutoring in English, French and Spanish, as well as family therapy. Via Quintino Sella 20.

Homeopathic Medicine/ Acupuncture

Loredana Coppola. A medical studio in Trastevere that specializes in acupuncture, as well as respiratory allergies, post surgery treatment, and fertility with a homeopathic approach. Viale di Trastevere 269.

Ophthalmologist

Centro Valeo. This studio is centre located near Porta Pia and provides medical consults for problems of the eyes of adults and children. We reccomend to call for an appointment Dr. Claudio Caggiano who speaks English and Spanish. Tel. +39 3356092481. Via Castelfidardo 34.

Studio Oculistico. This studio is located in Prati, and provides services for adults and children. We recommend an appointment with Dr. Erica Burrato who speaks english. Via Candia 20.

Orthopedic

AlphaMed. The city center studio provides a range of orthopedic services, from x- rays to physical therapy. They are a multi- lingual office with a great reputation. Via Zanardelli 36.

Home Visits

MedInAction. As part of the Salvatore Mundi International Hospital, they provide english- speaking medical care 24/7.

Doctors in Italy. An easy to use platform for travelers, they will connect you with doctors in your area in addition to house calls.