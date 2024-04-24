13.4 C
News Lifestyle

Rome's Hotel de Russie unveils Fairytale Suite by Hamleys

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hotel de Russie partners with Hamleys to create a "magical journey".

The historic Hotel de Russie, located on Via del Babuino in the centre of Rome, inaugurates the Fairytale Suite by Hamleys, the world’s oldest toy retailer.

The premier suite celebrates the recent opening of Hamleys Rome store at Galleria Alberto Sordi and can be booked from 25 March until 7 January 2025.

Hotel de Russie says the collaboration embodies the "essence of the family experiences" at the hotel, and the premier suite will bring to life the iconic toy brand's "timeless legacy of enchanting experiences and awe-inspiring wonder".

RFH Hotel de Russie & Hamleys Secret Garden. Photo La Belle Society.

 

The five-star hotel says the "dream room" is bursting with toys and is decorated with vibrant red and white tones, synonymous with the Hamleys brand.

No fewer than 30 Hamleys teddy bears await to greet guests in what the hotel promises will be an unforgettable stay for all who enter, particularly children.

For the duration of the collaboration between Hotel de Russie and Hamleys, a series of exclusive activities designed specifically for young guests will take place both in the hotel and beyond, including over the Christmas season.

For information and bookings contact bespokereservations.italy@roccofortehotels.com.

Cover image: RFH Hotel de Russie & Hamleys. Photo credit La Belle Society.

