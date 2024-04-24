13 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 24 April 2024
Italy's news in English
Italy faces public transport strike on Friday 26 April

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Strike to affect local transport services in cities across Italy.

Commuters in Italy face disruption to public transport services on Friday 26 April, the day after the Festa della Liberazione holiday, due to a national four-hour strike.

The industrial action has been called by the Confail Faisa trade union and will affect local bus, metro and tram services, with strike timetables varying from city to city.

In Rome the strike will affect ATAC and Roma TPL services from 08.30 to 12.30.

In Milan the strike is set to disrupt ATM transport services from 08.45 to 12.45 while in Naples the strike action is scheduled from 11.00 until 15.00, according to the ANM website.

Confail Faisa said the nationwide strike is in protest over a number of issues ranging from job security and better working conditions to safety in the workplace. 

