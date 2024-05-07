20 C
News Politics

Italy's Liguria governor Toti arrested on corruption charges

By: Wanted in Rome

Toti under house arrest on accusations of corruption.

Giovanni Toti, the centre-right governor of Italy's north-west Liguria region, was placed under house arrest on Tuesday morning over allegations of corruption.

The arrest of Toti, a member of the small centre-right party Noi Moderati and president of Liguria since 2015, is part of an investigation by Italy's finance police and the Genoa anti-mafia directorate.

The allegations against the high-profile politician focus on bribes in exchange for favours including the renewal of terminal concessions at the port of Genoa.

A total of 10 people were detained as part of the investigation which also involves alleged electoral corruption relating to regional elections in 2020.

Paolo Emilio Signorini, who recently took over as the CEO of energy group Iren, has been taken into custody in relation to his previous role as head of the Genoa port authority.

The case also involves Aldo Spinelli, port entrepreneur and former president of Genoa football club, and Francesco Moncada, a member of the board of the Esselunga supermarket chain.

Photo credit: Daniele de Gregorio / Shutterstock.com.

